Bill Gates Invents Human Microchip with Wireless 'On/Off' Birth Control Switch

Billionaire's new microchipping device due for launch this year

© press Bill Gates new microchips are due to launch this year

Billionaire globalist Bill Gates and his team have invented a disturbing new human microchip that is due for launch this year.

The new device will be surgically embedded under a person's skin and will act as birth control that can be controlled remotely with an "on/off" switch.

Marketed as a "better condom," the microchips will act as contraception, allowing the chipped individual, or a third party, to "wirelessly" prevent the possibility of pregnancy with the flick of a switch.

The billionaire Microsoft founder says the tiny device, normally embedded in the fleshy part of a person's hand, should be available later this year after testing in Africa is complete.

The permanently implantable birth control device that can be turned on and off with a remote control.

The tiny hormone-emitting microchip will allow women who decide they are ready to conceive to essentially flip a switch and start trying, according to the MIT Technology Review.

Mr. Gates says the devices are not just limited to women though and contain FRID chips, similar to those in credit cards and smartphones, that can be programmed to wirelessly pay for items, unlock doors, or even start a car.

The Bill and Melinda Gates' foundation has invested $4.6 million in the Massachusetts-based startup behind the device, MicroCHIPS.

"The ability to turn the device on and off provides a certain convenience factor for those who are planning their family," Dr. Robert Farra, president and Chief Operating Officer of MicroCHIPS, told the BBC this week.

© press The new microchips will be remotely accessed and controlled by a third party

According to the Huffington Post, the device can also last up to 16 years -- more than three times as long as any comparable implantable devices on the market, including IUDs.

The founder and former CEO of Microsoft, probably the richest "nerd" on the planet, is becoming quite the good-sex philanthropist.

Last month, the Gates Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to the University of Wollongong in Australia to create a condom that allows for more sensation -- and that's only one of 11 different condom projects the foundation backed.

The technology behind the implant was originally created in the 1990s by MIT researchers Robert Langer and Michael Cima and Ph.D. student John Santini, who later licensed it out to MicroCHIPS.

But the idea for the device apparently came from Bill Gates himself.

When Gates visited Langer’s MIT lab, he asked whether it would be possible to develop a birth control method that could be used for many years and turned on and off at will, according to MIT Technology Review.

Langer pointed Gates toward MicroCHIPS.

© press The microchips will launch this year after testing in Africa is complete

The tiny chip is designed to be implanted under the skin and stores a supply of the pregnancy-preventing hormone levonorgestrel in hermetically sealed reservoirs on a microchip inside the device.

An electric current passes through the ultra-thin seal to melt it, releasing 30 micrograms of the hormone per day.

MicroCHIPS still needs to conduct pre-clinical testing on the implant, which it hopes to complete this year, and then file an application with the Food and Drug Administration.

MIT Technology Review also noted that the technology will need to be heavily encrypted to prevent hackers from accessing the device.

Its creators hope to bring the device to market by 2018.