'Great Reset' Founder: 'Nobody Is Safe' Until 'Everybody Is Vaccinated'

World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab issues warning from Davos Agenda

World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab has issued a warning that "nobody is safe" until "everybody is vaccinated."

Speaking from this year's Davos Agenda conference in Switzerland, Schwab - the founder of WEF and the architect behind "The Great Reset" - laid out plans for global COVID-19 immunization.

Schwab spoke of using the coronavirus pandemic to usher in measures "on a global level."

"As long as not everybody is vaccinated, nobody will be safe," the globalist warned.

Schwab is one of many elites calling for global measures to be implemented to vaccinate as many humans as possible.

Last year, billionaire Bill Gates warned that the "final hurdle" for COVID-19 vaccines will be ensuring that the public takes it.

The Microsoft founder expressed his concerns that people may refuse to use the drug.

“You’ll have a choice of whether you take the vaccine or not,” Gates said in an interview with CNN last June.

“So there’s that final hurdle.”

Schwab’s WEF writes, “Faced with deep recession, governments around the world are considering the use of immunity passports to allow a degree of normality to return.”

Libertarian icon Ron Paul warns against such a change, saying, “The Great Reset will dramatically expand the surveillance state via real-time tracking.

"It will also mandate that people receive digital certificates in order to travel.”

“The system of tracking and monitoring could be used to silence those expressing ‘dangerous’ political views, such as that the great reset violates our God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Paul added.

© press Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping took charge at this years WEF event in Davos

As this year's World Economic Forum got underway in Davos, Switzerland last week, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping took charge of the event in President Donald Trump's absence.

While pitching for "The Great Reset" and urging other nations to return to "mutual respond," Xi emphasized that Beijing is ready to forge its own path regardless.

On the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Xi underscored that nations must "abandon ideological prejudice" and immediately reject a dangerous "Cold-War mentality."

He called on world powers to "stay committed to international law and international rules instead of staying committed to supremacy."